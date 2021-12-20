From her hotel room in Abu Dhabi, Emma Raducanu poses with the SPOTY award and responds to Prince William and Kate’s congratulations.

From her Abu Dhabi hotel room, Emma Raducanu poses with the SPOTY award and responds to Prince William and Kate’s congratulations.

EMMA RADUCANU posted a photo of herself with her Sports Personality of the Year award, which she received in sunny Abu Dhabi.

On Sunday, the general public chose the tennis star, 19, as the winner of the BBC award.

Raducanu was unable to attend the ceremony in person, but she zoomed in to express her gratitude and celebrate yet another major victory.

Raducanu won the US Open as a qualifier without dropping a set last summer after starring at Wimbledon.

Raducanu also took to social media to share a photo of herself with her SPOTY trophy.

“Me and my SPOTY,” the caption reads.

“It’s an honor just to be nominated, let alone to win.”

“I appreciate everyone who voted and supported me throughout the year!”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

The Bromley sensation won the award ahead of Olympic athletes Tom Daly and Adam Peaty, who came in second and third.

Raheem Sterling, Sarah Storey, and Tyson Fury were the other nominees, and Raducanu expressed her pride in being able to represent British tennis among other sports.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also congratulated the youngster on her SPOTY victory and “truly incredible year.”

“Thank you very much, and thank you for your support all year! It’s an honor to represent,” Raducanu replied.