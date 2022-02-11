From Janet Jackson to Lady Gaga’s surprise appearance, here are the most shocking Super Bowl Halftime Show moments of all time.

Every year at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, pop stars continue to astound and impress the audience.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is an American tradition that provides entertainment for its 110 million television viewers, from wardrobe malfunctions to controversial dance moves and surprise special guests.

This year’s headliners are Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, who will carry on the tradition of show-stopping, career-defining performances from previous years.

No one could have predicted that a dancing shark would steal Katy Perry’s halftime show at the University of Phoenix Stadium in 2015.

The show began with a jaw-dropping entrance by the iconic singer on a 20-foot-tall robotic lion, followed by dance numbers and outfit changes before the show-stopping sharks appeared in a beach-themed number.

Fans dubbed one of Perry’s backup dancers dressed as a shark “left shark” for dancing in a seemingly clueless manner with different dance moves than the rest of the crew.

Perry was lifted at least 50 feet into the air while singing her hit song Firework during the finale, which resulted in spectacular fireworks.

While performing in the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, Janet Jackson was exposed to the world due to an embarrassing “wardrobe malfunction.”

Jackson’s infamous nip slip happened during a performance with Justin Timberlake.

Because of the lyrics Timberlake was singing at the time of the incident: “Gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” many viewers wondered if it was a publicity stunt.

200,000 complaints were filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

CBS attempted to distance itself from the incident but was still fined (dollar)550,000.

When she flashed her middle finger and mouthed an expletive as a guest performer during Madonna’s 2012 halftime show, she enraged viewers.

The NFL and NBC both issued public apologies after over 200 complaints were filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

After facing legal action from the NFL, the singer claimed that the politically incorrect gesture was a “display of female empowerment through being punk rock,” before later claiming that it was a religious symbol.

The League sought more than (dollar)16 million in damages from the Sri Lankan performer, but a confidential settlement was reached in the end.

For the 23rd Super Bowl in 1989, the NFL chose a 1950s-themed halftime show.

Elvis Presto, an Elvis Presley impersonator and magician, was hired by the League.

The man attempted to perform the “world’s largest card trick” while also trying to perform a song-and-dance routine…

