From Jose Mourinho’s appointment to Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, everything went wrong for Anthony Martial at Manchester United.

From Mourinho’s appointment to Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, everything went wrong for Anthony Martial at Manchester United.

Only a fool would bet against Anthony Martial staying at Manchester United for the foreseeable future.

The France striker has responded to claims made by caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick that he refused to travel and be available for Saturday’s draw with Aston Villa.

With the likes of Juventus, Lyon, and Sevilla said to be interested in the out-of-favour star as we approach the end of the January transfer window, it appears that his days at Old Trafford are numbered.

During his seven-year spell with the Red Devils, he has had two decent seasons since his £50 million arrival from Monaco in 2015.

Martial had a promising debut season and a promising 2019-20 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring 17 goals in 32 league appearances.

The Frenchman was regarded as one of the team’s star players during the Louis van Gaal era, with an incredible burst of pace and the ability to take on players with ease.

However, by 2022, Martial will be well behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Mason Greenwood in United’s front-line pecking order.

Here’s where the 26-year-old’s performance at the Theatre of Dreams went wrong…

The demise of Martial at Old Trafford began with Mourinho’s arrival as manager.

The Special One is known to dislike players with a flair for the dramatic, preferring to have ready-made individuals rather than developing talented young people.

Mourinho signed the experienced Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer, leaving Martial on the bench.

Martial also had to contend with newcomer Marcus Rashford, who had risen through the academy ranks and quickly established himself as a fan favorite.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in 2018 was the final nail in the coffin, as the underwhelming Chilean monopolized another forward spot.

Mourinho’s style of play, on the other hand, was instrumental in Martial’s development.

It was a far cry from Van Gaal’s counter-attacking philosophy, with Mourinho emphasizing possession dominance and building out from the back.

That played a big role in Martial’s and Rashford’s staggered development before Mourinho took over in 2016.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager, things improved for Martial, as he was given more game time and started in his preferred No. 9 position.

He demonstrated his ability to bring others into the game by assisting Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Ashley Greenwood in scoring and assisting goals…

