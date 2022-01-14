From Kieran Trippier missing the Newcastle badge to Alexis Sanchez playing the piano, here are the seven most hilarious transfer announcements.

It’s that time of year when football clubs all over the world are looking to strengthen their rosters.

Unveiling ceremonies will take place all over the world, and social media will be flooded with reactions.

These announcements, on the other hand, can be unintentionally hilarious at times.

Here are seven things SunSport has seen over the years that made us laugh or made us laugh out loud.

Trippier, an England right back, made a spectacular return to our shores when he signed with Newcastle United, the richest club in the world.

However, he made a critical error when it came to donning the shirt for the first time in the photo call.

His finger was closer to his sleeve than the badge on his jersey.

It’s only a matter of time before his crosses are far more accurate.

Hundreds of memes have sprung up as a result of the unveiling.

Manchester United made a bizarre video for their social media channels after acquiring Chilean Sanchez from rivals Arsenal.

In it, the forward can be seen wearing the famous red jersey and playing the piano to the tune ‘Glory Glory Man Utd.’

Sanchez is a talented pianist, but you’d never guess it.

Keep your spirits up, Aaron.

At the very least, that’s what you’d hope the Everton club photographer said while photographing the winger to present him to fans.

He couldn’t get the ex-Spurs winger to smile, which was amusing in and of itself.

The Toffees’ manager, Roberto Martinez, later revealed that the club would be using a different photographer in the future.

This is one for the ladies.

Ginola, a 90s football pin-up who was good eye candy for female football fans, knew exactly what he was doing when Spurs told him to take off his shirt and hold it aloft on the White Hart Lane pitch.

Not only did he reveal his shirt number (17), but he also showed off his incredible torso, complete with six-pack.

Captain Fantastic isn’t to blame for this, but it’s truly horrifying.

When Middlesbrough hired Robson as player-manager, the marketing team brainstormed this photocall.

Why not have the new boss dress in Boro shorts and socks with a shirt, tie, and blazer?

That’s exactly what happened, and they were clearly stumped as to what footwear he should wear in this embarrassing situation.

Stereotyping has no place in football.

When Italian striker Benito Carbone joined Sheffield Wednesday in the 1990s, there was only one thing to do.

Pose with David Pleat, the general manager, while he eats a…

