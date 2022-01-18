From Malik McDowell ‘exposing himself at school’ to Ray Rice and Adrian Peterson, NFL players have been arrested on the inside.

From Malik McDowell ‘exposing himself at school’ to Ray Rice and Adrian Peterson, NFL stars have been arrested on the inside.

The arrest of NFL star Malik McDowell on Monday was the latest in a string of arrests that have afflicted players such as Ray Rice and Adrian Peterson.

Following surveillance footage showing him walking naked onto school grounds, the Cleveland Browns player was reportedly arrested for public exposure and assaulting a police officer.

The attack was allegedly “violent,” and the deputy was left “dazed,” according to a police report.

This isn’t McDowell’s first run-in with the law.

The star was arrested for a DUI in September 2017 and was charged with disorderly conduct a few months later, in December.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and assault in February 2019.

Following this, the league punished him with a two-game suspension.

Ray Rice, Adrian Peterson, Henry Ruggs, Jay Barker, Chad Wheeler, Aaron Hernandez, and OJ Simpson are among the other NFL stars facing criminal charges.

In 1994, OJ Simpson was tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend Ron Goldman, the most shocking murder case associated with the NFL.

The trial of the Hall of Fame running back was dubbed “the trial of the century” because it was closely watched by millions of people around the world for months.

In a civil case brought by the victims’ families in 1997, Simpson was found responsible for both deaths after being found not guilty in his criminal trial.

He was charged with kidnapping and other felony charges in 2007 after breaking into a Las Vegas hotel room and stealing sports memorabilia with a gun.

He was sentenced to 33 years in prison for the crimes a year later, but was released after only nine years for good behavior in 2017.

After completing his parole period last year, he became a legally free man.

Aaron Hernandez, a New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of murder, was one of the most well-known off-the-field stories in recent years.

Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for the shooting of his former friend, Odin Lloyd, while he was still a member of the Patriots.

Hernandez’s motive for shooting Lloyd six times in a Boston industrial park remains a mystery.

His 2015 trial, as well as a subsequent true-crime docuseries about his case, failed to provide definitive answers as to his motive, with the Netflix program being chastised for including revelations about Hernandez’s sexuality that some saw as unrelated to his crimes.

For the murder, he received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Hernandez’s journey began in 2017 when he was…

