From Messi’s spat with Pochettino to Ozil kicking a water bottle, when stars get enraged after being replaced.

From Messi’s spat with Pochettino to Ozil kicking a water bottle, when stars become enraged after being substituted.

When Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Brentford, he threw the most epic tantrum.

After a poor performance, the 36-year-old Portuguese superstar gave boss Ralf Rangnick a cursory glance before muttering and slamming his coat to the ground.

According to reports, the ex-Real Madrid striker is dissatisfied with life at Old Trafford, which could explain why he expressed his displeasure with the German tactician’s decision to bench him.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, isn’t the only superstar who has reacted angrily to being taken off the pitch.

Here are seven people who couldn’t keep their feelings in check.

Mauricio Pochettino made his debut against Lyon last September, replacing talisman Lionel Messi with Mauro Icardi with 15 minutes left.

As the Argentine legend trudged off the pitch, the ex-Spurs manager reached out a hand to soften the blow.

Messi, on the other hand, snubbed his handshake, shot Poch a dirty look, and sat on the bench for the rest of the game.

Worse, Icardi was the winner.

When Ozil’s Arsenal career was coming to an end in 2019, he vented his frustrations on a water bottle.

The decision was made by interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, who substituted the German playmaker in a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium against Manchester City.

Players and staff watched as Ozil’s petulance foreshadowed what was to come when Mikel Arteta took over the team and sacked him.

Playing for Thomas Tuchel can be a challenging experience, as the disciplinarian is known for keeping his players on their toes with a strict regime.

The World Cup winner was irritated by his manager’s habit of sacrificing him when games appeared to be won.

Mbappe’s race took place in the 68th minute of Monaco’s 5-0 win over Montpellier in 2020, according to his coach.

Tuchel explained his decision to the forward as he exited the game, and the forward went to the bench to sulk after talking things over with his boss.

AFTER a poor performance against Crystal Palace in 2019, the then-Arsenal captain was booed as he walked off the pitch at the Emirates Stadium.

Before walking down the tunnel, he threw his shirt to the ground and waved his arms in the air, yelling at the crowd to “f*** off.”

As a result, Unai Emery relieved him of his captaincy.

Manchester City’s all-time leading scorer didn’t always agree with Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard wanted something different up front during a game against Spurs…

