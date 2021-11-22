From players thanking him in the canteen to fighting back tears in his final interview, here’s a look inside Solskjaer’s emotional Man Utd exit.

From players thanking him in the canteen to fighting back tears in his final interview, here’s a look inside Solskjaer’s emotional Man United exit.

At the weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure as Manchester United manager came to an emotional close.

After a 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road, the Red Devils’ board of directors ran out of patience.

Players were in tears in the dressing room moments after the game, as Solskjaer admitted he was ‘unsure’ if it would be his final match in charge.

Goalkeeper David de Gea, according to the Mail, called the performance an “embarrassing nightmare,” adding, “We don’t know what to do with the ball.”

The club’s executives, Joel and Avram Glazer, met with Ed Woodward and his successor, Richard Arnold, later that evening, and reluctantly agreed that it was time to relieve Solskjaer of his responsibilities.

The Red Devils returned from their trip to the south, and Solskjaer drove home around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday before learning of his fate.

The Norwegian arrived at Carrington around 9 a.m. on Sunday, where he was informed by a visibly emotional Woodward that he had been fired by Man United, with the club issuing a statement at 10:33 a.m.

The 48-year-old will receive a severance package worth £7.5 million, or a year’s salary.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Players at Man United were informed of Ole’s dismissal before the club made the announcement, with Solskjaer personally gathering them around 10 a.m. to inform them of his dismissal.

Solskjaer lingered at Carrington for a few hours rather than leaving right away.

At around 10:45 a.m., he had his final meal at the training ground, and Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof approached him to thank him for his efforts.

After that, Solskjaer spent some time cleaning up his office before giving MUTV an emotional farewell interview.

He left shortly after 2 p.m., waving to the crowds of fans who had gathered to see him.

Solskjaer was greeted by one particularly ardent supporter on his way home, who wanted a selfie and ended up hugging the former Manchester United manager.

Michael Carrick has taken over as manager, and an interim manager will be named shortly.

United has contacted Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers about the possibility of replacing Solskjaer, SunSport exclusively revealed last night.

The Red Devils are ready to pay £8 million for the ex-Liverpool manager RIGHT NOW.

Rodgers’ contract allows him to speak with specific clubs if they approach him, and United is one of them.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https