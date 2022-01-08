From Portsmouth to Milan, a football fan shows off his 400-shirt collection.

From Portsmouth to Milan, a football fan exhibits his 400-shirt collection.

Antonio Massari, a football fanatic, proudly displays his 400-shirt collection, which he wears every day.

The 35-year-old Portsmouth and Inter Milan supporter has traveled to 90 countries and spent £10,000 on tops from the world’s most famous clubs to small-town clubs.

He’s halfway through a year-long challenge to change his clothes every day.

“I love football, but I like the shirts more than the game itself,” he told The Sun.

“While many people collect them, not everyone wears them.

That is something that I would like to change.

“They’re lovely, colorful, and sometimes even elegant, and they’re not just for sports.”

“Now that I have so many, finding a shirt for a team that I don’t already have is difficult!”

Antonio, of Portsmouth, began collecting after receiving them as a child for birthdays.

Some of them are brand new, while others come from thrift stores.

In the Maldives, he even bribed a cleaner to obtain one from a dressing room.

The majority of them are kept at his part-time residence in Milan, where he was born.

Antonio is traveling the world, but until July, he will change his shirt every day.

Since the challenge began, he has visited 12 countries.

“I promised myself that no matter where I go or what I do, I will wear it,” he said.

“With so many shirts, there isn’t much room left for my jeans, sweaters, or underwear!”

Antonio wore a 2009 Wales shirt on Christmas Day.

He explained that his challenge is about “changing the perception” of the shirts, not just liking football.

“You often see people wearing different countries’ basketball vests, but why don’t you see people wearing a different country’s football shirt?” Antonio, who has sold pasta, worked in schools, and worked for IBM, said.

“They all have different meanings because they represent a country, a city, or a group of people.”

Below is a list of his top ten favorite tees.

1st.

Third GENT season kit for 2019-2020.

“It’s so bright yellow that the moon can see it.”

It has a lot of appeal.”

2.

Cameroon’s season began in 2002.

“The only sleeveless shirt, even Fifa has banned it.”

It’s one of a kind.”

3.

2017 GUANGZHOU EVERGRANDE season.

“When I had a season ticket to the Chinese stadium, I used to wear it.”

It’s fantastic.”

4.

Season 2012 of SHANGHAI GREENLAND.

“Chinese tops are rare, and a Drogba shirt that isn’t Chelsea is even rarer.”

It’s quite unusual.”

a.

GUADALAJARA CHIVAS GUADALAJARA CHIVAS GUADALAJARA CHIVAS GUADA

“It’s the only shirt with the number “100” on the back.

Adolfo “El Bofo” Bautista was given the number 100…

