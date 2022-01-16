From Puma’s record-breaking agreement with Neymar to Ronaldo’s contract with Nike, these are the biggest football boot deals ever.

From Puma’s world-record-breaking deal with Neymar to Ronaldo’s Nike deal, these are the biggest football boot deals ever.

GET YOUR BOOTS ON AND FILL THEM UP!

After helping Paris Saint-Germain reach their first Champions League final, Neymar signed a world-record Puma boot deal.

As a result, he was able to sign a contract worth a world-record £23 million per year, leaving his competitors in the dust.

Who else, on the other hand, makes a fortune in sponsored boots?

Allow SunSport to provide the most lucrative footwear deals in the game, as well as the annual earnings of these athletes.

The mysterious Brazilian forward ditched Nike for Puma, and was rewarded with the world’s largest individual sports sponsorship deal.

It’s unclear how long the deal will last, but his previous Nike contract lasted 11 years and was worth half as much as his new Puma contract.

“I grew up watching videos of great football legends such as Pele, Cruyff, Eusebio, and Maradona, who each played in Puma,” Neymar wrote on social media afterward.

“For these reasons, I have the honor to join the brand that has helped the greatest football legends become who they are, beginning today.”

Messi is the second footballer to become a billionaire (the first was Cristiano Ronaldo), and he ranks second on the all-time list of best boot deals.

In 2017, the Barcelona legend signed a contract extension with Adidas, giving him a lifetime deal with the company.

He was the first footballer to launch an Adidas Messi sub-brand.

When Messi finally hangs up his boots after all these years, that could be just as lucrative for him as the Air Jordan brand Nike created for Michael Jordan was for Michael Jordan.

Ronaldo is Nike’s highest-paid employee.

Neymar’s contract, on the other hand, is now £8 million more expensive than his.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, can rest assured that his contract is worth more than Neymar’s, with a lifetime value of £780 million.

Along with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, CR7 of Manchester United is the only athlete to sign a lifetime deal with Nike.

Kylian Mbappe, Nike’s poster-boy, was involved in a bidding war with his current sponsors, Adidas, in 2019.

He agreed to a ten-year contract worth around £140 million, which is expected to be active as long as he plays in a top-tier league.

According to reports, the PSG superstar was ecstatic to join Nike, following in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has the potential to challenge Neymar’s position at the top in the coming years, despite the fact that he is only 23 years old.

Mario Balotelli, the Italian golden boy, was on fire for AC Milan in 2014.

He was an important member of the Italian national team and the country’s…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.