From Rice and Mount to Messi’s emotional note when Suarez left Barcelona, football’s biggest bromances are on display.

After six seasons at the Nou Camp, Uruguay striker Luis Suarez said an emotional goodbye to his teammates and cleared out his locker.

He was joined by an emotional Leo Messi, who had previously slammed the club for its treatment of his friend, to wish Suarez well at Atletico Madrid.

Messi even took the time to share a photo of the two in the dressing room one last time, and you can bet there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

“I was already getting the idea, but today I entered the locker room and the card really fell,” he wrote in the caption.

“How difficult it will be to not continue sharing the day-to-day with you, both on and off the pitch.”

You will be sorely missed.

It had been a long time, with many friends, lunches and dinners…

Every day together, many things will be remembered.

“It’ll be strange to see you with a different shirt on and a lot more to face you.”

As one of the most important players in the club’s history, you deserved to be fired for what you’ve accomplished both collectively and individually.

“And not to be thrown out like they were.”

But, to be honest, nothing surprises me at this point.

“Wishing you the best of luck in this new endeavor.”

I adore you, I adore you.

“Friend, I’ll see you soon.”

Messi shocked the world later that summer when he announced his intention to leave the club.

He eventually stayed, but was forced to leave a year later when Barcelona could no longer afford to pay his wages.

The two Manchester United stars regularly share photos of their bond on social media, from quirky handshakes to vacation snaps.

Marcus Rashford, five years his junior, was once described by Jesse Lingard as a younger brother in the Manchester United squad.

He refers to him as ‘beansprouts,’ and claims that their friendship began when he defended him in a tense Manchester derby in 2016.

“He got himself into a little bit of beef, and I had to be there for him,” Lingard said. “From there, it’s just continued, and I’ll always be there for him no matter what.”

There was an instant bond between Dejan Lovren and Mohamed Salah.

Salah and Klopp spoke about their difficult upbringings when Salah first arrived at Liverpool in 2017.

