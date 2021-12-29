From Ricky Ponting to Andy Flower, who could succeed Chris Silverwood as England cricket coach after the Ashes?

Following a humiliating Ashes defeat to Australia this winter, England is likely to be on the lookout for a new coach.

Following England’s defeat in the Ashes series this winter after only 12 days of cricket, coach Chris Silverwood appears increasingly likely to be fired.

After being given sole selection responsibility by director of cricket Ashley Giles eight months ago, Silverwood is expected to bear the brunt of England’s poor showing in Australia, where a lack of preparation and poor selection decisions have combined to see England lose the first three Tests convincingly.

However, who would be available to help turn around England’s fortunes if Silverwood leaves after this tour ends next month?

There are a few highly-rated candidates who could be ideal for the job, but given the amount of time spent away from home by whoever is hired, the England and Wales Cricket Board may be better off splitting the roles and appointing separate coaches for the white-ball and Test teams.

They’ll also have to pay a lot of money to get the man they want, with Silverwood’s reported £600,000 annual salary being a fraction of what England’s football manager, Gareth Southgate, earns.

We take a look at eight possible contenders in this article…

47 years of age

Australian nationality.

Pedigree: One of the greatest Test captains of all time, having led Australia to 48 victories out of 77 matches.

In 2003 and 2007, he also led his country to wins in the 50-over World Cup.

He has cut his coaching teeth both in Australia, where he was an assistant to Justin Langer, and in the Indian Premier League.

Availability: He is currently the head coach of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, but that should not prevent him from taking on an international role.

Ponting is said to earn around £4 million a year from the IPL and his work as an expert summariser for Australia’s Channel 7.

In order to get him, the ECB would have to spend a fortune.

But make him an offer he can’t refuse, and Ponting’s competitive spirit might just convince him to accept.

Only a month ago, he turned down the job of India coach, citing.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Next England cricket coach: Who could replace Chris Silverwood after Ashes, from Ricky Ponting to Andy Flower