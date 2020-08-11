‘From Russia with love’: Tyson Fury tucks into famous Russian ‘Olivier salad’ as world heavyweight champ stays in shape (VIDEO)

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s current diet has a distinctly Russian feel as the boxer sampled the delights of the famous ‘Olivier salad’ at a local café.

Fury’s slimmed-down frame has been a crucial factor in his return to the top of his sport, with the 6ft 9in star shedding 125lbs after his weight ballooned following his spiral into drinks, drugs and depression in the years after he shocked Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles.

Before his most recent fight ‘The Gypsy King’ also hailed the arrival of chef and nutritionist George Lockhart – who has worked with the likes of MMA megastar Conor McGregor – into his camp as Fury demolished Deontay Wilder to win the WBC title in their rematch in February.

An trilogy fight with Wilder is expected later this year or potentially in early 2021, and true to recent form Fury is ensuring he stays in shape even between bouts, frequently showing off his health-conscious lifestyle on social media and holding online workouts for fans during the coronavirus lockdown.

Fury took to social media on Tuesday to show the latest addition to his diet in the form of the famed ‘Olivier salad’ – a mainstay of Russian celebrations such as the New Year holidays.

Filming himself at a local café with his father John, Fury introduced a cook he called “Nell”, who went on to explain the delights of the vegetable-based salad said to have been pioneered by Belgian cook Lucien Olivier in Moscow in the 19th century.

“We introduce today our lovely customer Tyson Fury a Russian salad, it’s called Olivier,” begins the hostess in English, before switching to Russian.

“Today we are going to feed Tyson with Russian food, ‘salad Olivier’ with chicken and our lovely salted cucumbers.

“His dad John is also having salad Olivier today. This is also Olivier with chicken.”

An impressed Fury praises the dish as looking “amazing” and also talking up its health benefits, which will likely depend on just how much mayonnaise has been added.

“Oh, absolutely lovely, it looks amazing, it looks healthy,” says the boxer.

“Me dad’s looks absolutely amazing, I’m trying to trim him up for a half marathon, very healthy, looks very good actually. George Lockhart eat your heart out son!”

The undefeated heavyweight added the message “from Russia with love” to his 3.8 million Instagram followers, urging them to “eat healthy.”

Fury, 31, recently opened up again on his battles with substance abuse and depression during the dark years after he defeated Klitschko in 2015, saying: “I was so unwell, the only thing I could think of was death and how I didn’t want to be alive.

“Just over 2.2 years later, I’m loving life, am healthy as a trout and have reached the pinnacle of sport again.

“This shows you, no matter how bad things get, you must continue as things will get better.“

His remarkable comeback was capped with a demolition of ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder in Las Vegas in February, when he stopped the American in the seventh round.

That avenged the pair’s draw from December 2018, and a trilogy bout was slated for later this year after Wilder activated the mandatory rematch clause in his contract.

However, there has been talk that the fight could be delayed until early next year, which promoter Frank Warren has said would irritate the Gypsy King, not least because he has a blockbuster two-fight deal in the bag to face fellow British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua sometime next year.