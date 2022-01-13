From the infamous Paul brothers to rapper KSI, Dubai billionaire Money Kicks, and Joe Weller, YouTubers have turned into boxers.

From the infamous Paul brothers to rapper KSI, Dubai billionaire Money Kicks, and Joe Weller, YouTubers who became boxers

These YouTubers would rather stream fights than record video content for their adoring fans.

In recent years, boxing has been dominated by social media celebrities looking to boost their fortunes by entering the ring.

While some fight each other, others take on former UFC fighters, ex-basketball players, and even professionals like Conor McGregor.

Six YouTube stars have turned boxers.

Jake has had an incredible rise in boxing, making him the most famous of all the YouTubers in the sport.

With a 5-0 record, he has defeated MMA legends Tyron Woodley (twice), Ben Askren, and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson.

Jake has repeatedly challenged Jorge Masvidal of the UFC to a fight, and he has a running feud with Conor McGregor.

He is said to have made around £20 million so far in his illustrious career.

Logan, Jake’s older brother, was the Paul brothers’ first combatant.

Unbelievably, when Logan and Jake were on the rise, they offered each other a fight, which never happened.

KSI, a YouTube competitor, was defeated twice by Logan.

After a draw in the first fight, KSI won a rematch at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which was streamed by DAZN in the United States.

Over 2.25 million people watched the fight live, including 1.05 million who paid for it on pay-per-view and 1.2 million who watched it on Twitch illegally.

YouTuberrapperboxer KSI, real name JJ Olatunji, is the Conqueror of Logan Paul.

In front of his brother Logan, the British actor called Jake a “c***” and claimed that he could beat him in a fight.

With KSI, whether or not that occurs is a different story.

KSI is undefeated in three fights, twice against Paul and once against Joe Weller.

With over 34 million subscribers, you can bet that if the Londoner returned to the ring, he’d command huge pay-per-view numbers, even if he claims to be retired… for now.

Money Kicks, also known as Rashed Belhasa, isn’t usually associated with boxing.

No, he’s more likely to be seen hanging out with athletes in a zoo that’s part of a billionaire’s mansion and posting photos on Instagram.

Belhasa, on the other hand, is game, and on February 20 in Dubai, he will fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout that will last eight rounds if it lasts that long.

He’s also self-assured.

“Mayweather is too fast – I need to be close and…,” he told Sky Sports.

