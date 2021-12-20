From the US Open to SPOTY wins and multi-million dollar sponsorship deals, Emma Raducanu’s incredible 2021 is revealed.

Emma Raducanu’s incredible 2021, from the US Open to SPOTY wins and multi-million dollar sponsorship deals, is detailed below.

On Sunday, EMMA RADUCANU crowned Sports Personality of the Year, capping off a miraculous rise in 2021.

The teen tennis sensation was the clear favorite, defeating Tyson Fury, Raheem Sterling, and Adam Peaty to win.

The 19-year-old has stunned everyone by becoming the tennis court’s golden girl this year.

Emma’s last 12 months have propelled her to international stardom, from winning hearts at Wimbledon to defeating rivals at the US Open.

Sponsors such as Tiffany and Dior have showered her with huge endorsement deals as a result of her success.

Raducanu made her British tennis fans aware of her presence on Court 18 in late June.

A 7-6 6-0 thrashing of Vitalia Diatchenko gave them reason to rejoice, as a new star was born.

She then dispatched 2019 French Open finalist Markéta Vondrouová in two sets.

When Romanian world no. 38 Sorana Cirstea was soundly defeated, her fans on the newly christened Raducanu Ridge, a hill where fans could watch their new heroine’s exploits on a large screen, began to fantasize.

It set up a round-of-16 match against Ajla Tomljanovi, further endearing Raducanu to the public.

It wasn’t for a spectacular victory, though… it was for something more.

As Raducanu sat down between games with the score at 4-6 0-3, she was approached by a doctor.

The youngster was having trouble breathing, as she would later admit.

This was one step too far for the then 18-year-old to receive the accolades and acclaim.

She said in a press conference after withdrawing from the tournament that the experience “caught up with her.”

John McEnroe, a BBC commentator, claimed Raducanu was unable to cope with the pressure.

Piers Morgan, on the other hand, was less forgiving.

“McEnroe told the truth,” he tweeted.

Ms Raducuna is a talented player who was unable to handle the pressure and quit when she was losing badly.

It’s not ‘brave,’ but it’s a pity.

If I were her, I’d tell my supporters to stop abusing McEnroe and seek his advice on how to toughen up and become a champion like he was.”

However, in today’s climate, where mental health in sports is so closely scrutinized, she received praise for her candor.

It was only the beginning.

Raducanu did the unthinkable at Flushing Meadows in September, perhaps the greatest sporting achievement ever by a British person.

She started the US Open as a qualifier, despite being a huge outsider before the tournament.

She defied the odds to advance to the final, where she faced another promising…

