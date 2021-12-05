From their opulent homes to their pricey cars and designer pets, here’s how Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen stack up.

From their luxury homes to their expensive cars and designer pets, here’s how Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen compare.

It’s the most exciting Formula One season in years.

With only two races remaining, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are vying for the championship.

After that, they’ll compete in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

However, the pair have had a tumultuous season, with a raging rivalry threatening to escalate after Verstappen’s car collided with Hamilton’s in Monza.

Despite their differences on the track, they share common interests away from it.

Both have luxurious homes, impressive car collections, and a shared love of animals.

Verstappen, who is said to rent a £13 million penthouse in Monte Carlo and has a £40 million fortune at the age of 24, spends much of the year there.

Felipe Massa and Daniel Ricciardo share an apartment with the Dutch driver.

Its exact size is unknown, but Verstappen is known to share his workouts on the expansive balcony that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea.

Hamilton, who is thought to be worth around £280 million, also owns a home in Monaco’s exclusive Fontvieille neighborhood.

However, once his stunning £18million six-bedroom villa is finished, he intends to return to London permanently.

Hamilton spent £32 million on a New York apartment in a condo project co-owned by Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and his model wife Gisele Bundchen.

A swimming pool, fitness center, squash court, library, and wine cellar are all included in the 6,547 square-foot penthouse, which also has views of the Hudson River.

Jennifer Lawrence, the Oscar-winning actress, and Mike Myers, the star of Austin Powers, are neighbors.

There’s also his Colorado mansion, which 36-year-old Lewis refers to as his “favorite home,” where he spends the winter months riding his snowmobile around the mountains.

With their huge salaries and passion for automobiles, it’s no surprise that Hamilton and Verstappen have an impressive collection of automobiles.

Lewis is now more environmentally conscious and drives electric vehicles, including a £80,000 Mercedes EQS.

However, he has been spotted driving a £1.5 million Pagani Zonda, cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway in a £4 million 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra, and parked outside a restaurant in a £2 million LaFerrari in the past.

He’s also ordered a Mercedes AMG Project One, which will set him back more than £2.5 million.

Verstappen is a big fan of British cars, particularly Aston Martins.

He has placed an order for their concept supercar, the £2 million Valkyrie, which is expected to arrive next year.

He’s been spotted in the past…

