From widespread testing to a new quarantine scheme… how South Korean football got back to playing

24 SHARES Share Tweet

From ‘Project Restart’ in the Premier League to a planned Bundesliga resumption later this month, football chiefs worldwide are doing their level best to get leagues going again following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Taiwan Premier League kicked off last month, and joined Belarus, Burundi, Nicaragua and Tajikistan in holding games.

However, those countries have not seen the number of infections and deaths due to Covid-19 that South Korea have, but they still look all set to join that list when their K-League kicks off behind closed doors on Friday, May 8.

Life is already beginning to return to the status quo, with the outbreak seemingly under control and new cases in single digits following a February peak.

But why are they returning so soon? And what measures are being taken to mitigate risk when games restart? Sportsmail takes a closer look at how South Korea are on the brink of bringing sport back into the limelight.

The new K-League season was due to begin more than more than two months ago now, on February 29.

However, the 12-team league was postponed on February 24 due to the severe outbreak of the virus in the country.

A first meeting with representatives from each side took place on March 30, where the K-League said playing without fans was simply not an option.

It claimed that if it wasn’t safe enough to have spectators supporting in the stands, then it was not safe for players, coaches or referees either to be on the field.

However, a critical moment arrived in the penultimate week of last month when players returned to training and started playing practice games among themselves.

And that came before the all-important announcement on Friday, April 24 from the Korea Professional Football League, who announced they had changed their stance following a meeting with club representatives at the league headquarters in Seoul.

The statement read that both its top-flight K-League 1 and second-tier K-League 2 would begin their 2020 seasons on May 8.

Some friendly fixtures have since taken place – including between Incheon United FC and Suwon FC – but league action will return when Jeonbuk Motors take on Suwon Bluewings in the opening game on Friday evening.

South Korea’s Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a government conference on Sunday that the country would implement the ‘everyday life quarantine scheme’ from Wednesday onwards.

The easing of social distancing measures is believed to be particularly down to a continued drop in new coronavirus cases in recent days.

The nation did see one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China, after which strict social distancing directives were implemented in March.

Early on in that month, Reuters reported there were 86,500 global cases of coronavirus, most of which had occured in Wuhan and Hubei Province in China, but South Korea had the second-most cases at 3,736.

But it has not been through fortune that new cases of the virus have fallen away recently, but due to a different and rather innovative approach to those seen in Europe in the form of lengthy lockdown periods.

Widespread testing, intensive contact-tracing and tracking apps have been the tactics employed in the country to try and combat the virus.

The Guardian reported last month that by the time the World Health Organisation had issued a plea in mid-March for all countries to ‘test, test, test’, South Korea had already been doing so for several weeks.

Soon enough an average of 12,000 people – and sometimes as many as 20,000 – a day were being tested at hundreds of drive-through and walk-in testing centres. By mid-March, The Guardian claim more than 270,000 people had been tested.

Mobile technology was also used against the outbreak to help contact tracing, with people who tested positive asked to describe their recent movements with the help of GPS tracking, surveillance camera recordings and bank card transactions.

That information allowed the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to issue real-time alerts about where infected people had been prior to a confirmed positive test.

As a result, South Korea appear to have made a success of their ‘trace, test and treat’ initiative.

The system has been widely praised – with case numbers having gone down and the curve having been flattened.

Therefore, some sports including football and baseball have been permitted to take centre stage once again, albeit behind closed doors.

Despite Sunday’s announcement, tight regulations are still in place, particularly for football, which extend far beyond the measures taken during the Asian Champions League matches in February.

At the time, fans had to fill in a health statement and have their temperature checked before they were admitted.

They also had to use hand sanitiser before entering the stadium and wear a mask throughout the game.

Reports suggest that at least one person with Covid-19 attended Suwon Bluewings’ match against Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe from Japan, but those measures are believed to have helped prevent the spread.

However, upon the K-League’s resumption, games will be played behind closed doors for an indefinite period, but barring another major outbreak Forbes report that fans hope to be able to attend matches again sooner rather than later.

Additionally, masks will be mandatory for coaches and other match-day personnel, and players will be banned from talking to their team-mates, opponents or referees during matches.

The latter was a measure that Incheon United captain Kim Do-hyeok took umbrage with last month.

‘Things like not spitting during the game we can do not problem, but it’s impossible not to be talking to your teammates,’ he told reporters at Incheon Football Stadium.

‘If we can’t have conversations on the field, we may as well not play football at all.’

However, they appear necessary given the chance of a fresh and outbreak, and should a player have suspected symptoms of the virus during the season, the player will be removed from the matchday squad.

If a player or coach is then diagnosed with the coronavirus, that particular club will be forced to enter a two-week quarantine as a minimum period.

If results from contact tracing dictate as such, the team’s recent opponents may also be kept off the field for a minimum of a fortnight.

As well as the special health measures that have been introduced, the league’s rules have also been altered for this season.

Due to the delay resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the 12 teams in the top tier will now only play each other twice – instead of the usual three times – in a move to shorten the season.

The league will then split into two and the top and bottom six each play each other on another occasion.

According to Forbes, the league have also laid out in writing the steps that will be taken to determine a final league table and the Champions League places should play be suspended again due to a fresh outbreak later in 2020.

The league will also bring in FIFA and International Football Association Board’s new rules, which are supposed to come into effect around the globe from June.

The new regulations shine some light on two contentious points that arose from last summer’s tournaments.

Should a goalkeeper come off the line during a penalty kick, they will only receive a verbal warning at first as opposed to an immediate caution.

Accidental handballs that lead to a goal will also only result in the goal being disallowed if they come directly before the goal-scoring opportunity.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have been the most successful K-League side in the last decade, having won the league title in five of the last six seasons.

Their manager is no other than Jose Mourinho’s former assistant Jose Morais.

The 54-year-old was with the Portuguese during his spells at Real Madrid, Inter and Chelsea.

Morais was then briefly in total control of footballing matters at Barnsley, but he left the club in May 2018 following their relegation from the Championship.

The side also have an array of talent in their squad, including former Cardiff midfielder Kim Bo-kyung and Dutch striker Lars Veldwijk who spent two years at Nottingham Forest.

Some of the clubs in the leagues are owned by South Korea’s well-renowned conglomerates like Samsung and Hyundai.

They used to provide serious financial backing to their teams but have cut back in recent years, while most of the other teams are owned by local governments.