Fulham have refused to sell the 18-year-old in January, resulting in a transfer stalemate between Liverpool and West Ham.

Fulham have refused to sell the 18-year-old in January, resulting in a transfer standoff between Liverpool and West Ham.

In a blow to Liverpool and West Ham, FABIO CARVALHO will not be moving this month.

The highly-rated winger, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been pursued by both of the Premier League’s top four clubs.

Fulham, on the other hand, are resolute in their refusal to accept any firm offers for their latest teenage sensation.

Even if they may lose him in the summer, they remain optimistic.

The top flight big guns are interested in Carvalho, who is 18 years old.

In Fulham’s pursuit of immediate promotion back to the Premier League, he has put in a string of impressive performances.

“Promotion to the Premier League must be worth around £170 million to Fulham,” a source told SunSport.

“No amount of money they could get for Fabio right now would be worth that.”

Manager Marco Silva and the club are desperately trying to persuade him to sign a new long-term contract at Craven Cottage and continue his footballing education.

Liverpool and West Ham have both been linked with a move for Carvalho in recent weeks as they look to boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Last year, Fulham sold Harvey Elliott, a rookie midfielder, to Liverpool via a tribunal, for a club record fee of £4.3 million.

Carvalho, who has represented England at youth level, will have to go through the same procedure if he does not sign a new contract with Fulham and opts to leave as a free agent because he is under the age of 24.