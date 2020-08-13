Fulham make dramatic late Antonee Robinson transfer move in bid to beat Sheff Utd and West Brom to £1.5m Wigan defender

FULHAM have made a dramatic late move for Wigan’s United States left-back Antonee Robinson.

The star saw a dream switch to AC Milan scuppered in January at the last-minute.

Now he is on the verge of securing a transfer to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s top-flight new boys are willing to pay the fixed fee of around £1.5 million for Robinson.

And they are offering better terms than rivals Sheffield United and West Brom.

Robinson would have to compete with play-off final hero Joe Bryan for a start in the top-flight but the door is open for that challenge.

Fulham want to sign half a dozen and bargain buy Robinson is too good an option to refuse.

They hope to talk him into joining in the next 48 hours.

Baggies were the favourites before the Blades agreed a fee.

But Fulham’s personal terms may beat both in the chase.

Robinson, who was sweet talked into joining Milan by legend Paolo Maldini, found out his transfer was off just hours after touching down in Italy eight months ago.

Milan had proposed a loan deal at first ahead of a deal worth up to £10million.

Wigan, however, demanded a full-time arrangement now before agreeing to the move.

The Latics owners then demanded that the £10million was paid up front rather than in instalments.

And neither side could sort out their differences, leading to Milan pulling out and Robinson heading home in shock.

He went on to suffer relegation from the Championship with Wigan after they were hit with a 12-point deduction.