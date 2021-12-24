G CJ McCollum has received good news from the Blazers.

After suffering a collapsed lung on December 4, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been out of the lineup.

He appears to be on his way back, thankfully.

McCollum’s right lung has completely healed, according to the Blazers.

On Wednesday, the nine-year veteran underwent a CT scan as part of further evaluation of his injury.

According to Portland, McCollum has been cleared for non-contact drills, shooting, and increased conditioning.

In a week, he’ll be reevaluated.

