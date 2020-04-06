Gabigol never returned to Inter

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa’s success at Flamengo would never pave the way for a return to Inter, according to the Brazilian striker.

The 23-year-old only spent 12 months in Italy after moving from Santos in August 2016, scoring in nine Serie A games before being loaned to Benfica, where he played a single league game.

From there, he returned to Santos to sign another temporary contract, before moving on to Flamengo on loan before finally moving to Maracana in January 2020. He reportedly earned Inter € 17 million (£ 15 million).

Gabigol’s 25 goals in 29 Serie A games for Flamengo in 2019, which were scored after 18 league strikes for Santos the previous year, sparked speculation that Inter might try to recall him.

But his agent, Junior Pedroso, insists that this has never been possible.

He told Calciomercato: "Have you ever heard Gabigol say: 'I am doing very well in Brazil, now I want to show Inter that I can do well there' or something? No, never.

“The reality is that there was no chance of going back. It was never an option.”

Gabigol has scored 11 goals in 10 games in all competitions since his final commitment to Flamengo, and Pedroso believes it was best for all parties to leave Inter permanently.

“It was good business for everyone: Inter wanted to negotiate the sale, Flamengo wanted to buy it and Gabriel wanted to return to his club,” said Pedroso.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say that Flamengo was very professional with her leadership.”

While a return to San Siro seems unlikely, Gabigol previously expressed a desire to play for Liverpool.

The center forward announced that he would like to play with his compatriot Roberto Firmino in Anfield one day.

"Firmino is great, I really admire him," he said The sun. "He has been successful in Europe for many years.

“He is a strong striker and he was great for Brazil. He is an inspiration to which I look up.

“It would be a pleasure to play with him. Maybe we could team up for Brazil in the future, and Liverpool is a team that everyone wants to play for. “