Gabon vs Ghana devolves into a brawl, with Benjamin Tetteh being sent off after the final whistle.

After a chaotic brawl following a 1-1 draw with Gabon in the Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh received a red card.

Andre Ayew’s opener was cancelled out by Jim Allevinah’s late equalizer, effectively ending Ghana’s chances of reaching the Copa Africa’s Last 16.

After referee Lahlou Benbraham’s final whistle, Allevinah’s goal sparked a mass brawl among the players, which quickly devolved into an all-out brawl.

Tetteh, who had come on as a substitute, punched Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza at first.

After a shoving match with Andre Biyogo Poko, the Yeni Malatyaspor ace stormed down the tunnel to avoid the ref’s wrath.

However, with the help of VAR, the match official was able to identify the offender and demanded the centre-forward’s return to the field in order to show him the red card.

Benbraham refused to leave the pitch, telling Thomas Partey and his teammates to “send No25 out.”

The 24-year-old, however, did not return, and the referee indicated that the red card had been shown.

The official will note it in his report, and the Ghanaian star will miss Tuesday’s crucial match against Comoros for his country.

With only one point, Milovan Rajevac’s side is third in Group C, which includes Morocco.

Gabon were without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meye, and Mario Lemina, all of whom play for Arsenal.

After testing positive for coronavirus, medical examinations revealed that the Gabonese trio are suffering from minor heart problems.

