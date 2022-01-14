Gabon vs Ghana LIVE STREAMING, TV CHANNELS, KICK-OFF TIME, AND TEAMS FOR THE AFCON GROUP MATCH

Gabon vs Ghana live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and teams for the AFCON group match.

Gabon will face Ghana in the round of 16 and PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG will be in action.

Gabon’s AFCON campaign started with a 1-0 victory over Comoros.

Meanwhile, Ghana was defeated 1-0 by Morocco and will be desperate for a win.

TV channel: Sky Sports FootballLive stream: Sky GoNow TVFree live stream: BBC websiteBBC iPlayer Kick-off time: 7 p.m.

Team Updates

After recovering from Covid, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to return to the team.

He’ll be up against Thomas Partey, an Arsenal teammate who is expected to start for Ghana in midfield.

There have been no reported injuries, and both teams should be able to field their entire squad.

Welcome to SunSport’s coverage of Gabon vs. Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Gabon leads the group with three points, while Ghana has none.

