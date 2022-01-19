Gabon vs Morocco, Ghana vs Comoros LIVE REACTION: Thomas Partey’s Ghana is out of the AFCON after a tense Group C finale.

Gabon vs. Morocco, Ghana vs. Comoros LIVE REACTIONS: Thomas Partey’s Ghana is out of the AFCON after a thrilling Group C final.

Gabon drew 2-2 with Morocco in AFCON Group C, while Comoros defeated Ghana 3-2.

Morocco has won the group, Gabon is the runner-up, and Comoros could advance to the next round as one of the best third-place finishers.

But, with only one point from the group, Ghana is out of the AFCON, indicating that Arsenal will retain the services of star midfielder Thomas Partey sooner than expected.

With our live blog, you can keep up with everything that’s going on…

Gabon has advanced to the quarter-finals.

The Panthers put on a fantastic performance throughout the game and deservedly qualified for the knockout stages.

Boupendza and Allevinah have both performed admirably thus far in the competition, and they are two players to keep an eye on as Gabon progresses.

Morocco is in first place in Group C.

Morocco maintains their lead in Group C after a 2-2 draw against Gabon.

With outstanding performances from individual players like Boufal and Hakimi, their second half performance establishes them as a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

2-3 Comoros – Full Time

Comoros wins their first ever AFCON match thanks to an 85th-minute goal.

What a fantastic outcome!

Gabon 2-2 Morocco at the end of regulation time.

After a slow start, both teams increased their intensity, resulting in a fantastic match.

Gabon and Morocco are both through to the knockout stages, with Morocco finishing first in the group.

90

Morocco drew Gabon 2-2.

Gabon has experienced yet another shift.

Meye takes over from Boupendza.

There are only five minutes left…

89

Gabon drew with Morocco 2-2.

Morocco is undergoing additional transformations.

Saiss takes Chakla’s place.

Tissoudali takes Ounahi’s place.

the number 88

Gabon drew 2-2 with Morocco.

Gabon has made a change.

Mayi takes the place of Allevinah.

the number 86

Gabon drew with Morocco 2-2.

Hakimi scored a fantastic goal!

The defender sets up a free kick from 25 yards out and slams it into the top left corner.

Morocco has reclaimed first place in the group.

85

GOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

Hakimi scored a fantastic goal!

83

Gabon defeated Morocco 2-1.

Obiang advances through the midfield before passing the ball to Allevinah, who squares the ball to Boupendza.

With the outside of his boot, the striker hooks it and sends it past Munir.

the number 82

GOGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

Boupendza reclaims the initiative!

77

Ghana drew 2-2 with the Comoros.

Ghana has leveled the score!

However, it is possible that this will not be enough to get them to the knockout stages.

75

Morocco drew Gabon 1-1.

Boufal’s penalty equalizes the score.

