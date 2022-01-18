Gabon vs Morocco LIVE: Stream, Score, TV Channel, AFCON Updates – As things stand, Thomas Partey’s Ghana is OUT.

This evening, Gabon and Morocco will compete for first place in AFCON Group C.

Both teams are unbeaten after two games, but the Moroccans have won all of their games without conceding a goal.

We’ll also bring you updates from Ghana’s match against Comoros, as well as the crucial race for third place.

Our live blog below will keep you up to date on everything…

71.

Gabon defeats Morocco 1-0.

Gabon has undergone a transformation.

Moussounda has been replaced by Autchanga.

69th.

Morocco defeats Gabon 1-0.

After a 5050 challenge, Poko and Amallah both sustain injuries.

After treatment, both players plan to continue.

Morocco is in possession of a free kick.

64

Ghana defeated Comoros by a score of 1-2.

The Comoros increase their lead to two goals.

Ghana, on the other hand, receives one just one minute later.

sixty-first

Gabon defeated Morocco 1-0.

The ball is in the net for Morocco, but the linesman’s flag is up.

Aguerd sends the ball long, straight at Amonome, but the goalkeeper completely misses it.

En Nesyri was offside and blocking Amonome’s view, so the goal was disallowed.

the number 59

Morocco defeats Gabon 1-0.

The ball is crossed into Allevinah in the box, giving Gabon another chance.

The striker tries to volley, but his effort hits the crossbar.

57th.

Gabon defeated Morocco 1-0.

Morocco employs a two-for-one strategy.

Amallah and Boufal replace El Kaabi and Fajr.

The number 56

Morocco defeats Gabon 1-0.

Gabon has the first chance of the second half.

Kanga receives the ball and brings it down before passing it to Boupendza, who makes a wide strike.

Number 51.

Gabon defeats Morocco 1-0.

In the early stages of the second half, Morocco has established itself as the dominant force.

Gabon has only just managed to escape their own half of the field.

The number 46

Morocco defeats Gabon 1-0.

Morocco almost immediately equalizes with a long-range strike from Fajr.

Amonome makes a great effort to descend and save the day.

Gabon 1-0 Morocco at the start of the game.

We’ve re-started the engine!

Ghana 1-0 Comoros at halftime.

El Fardou Ben gave Comoros the lead in the fourth minute, and Ghana was down a goal.

After Andre Ayew was sent off in the 25th minute, things went from bad to worse for them.

Gabon leads Morocco 1-0 at halftime.

Gabon began to dominate the game after a slow start and now has a goal to show for it.

Morocco’s performance has been poor and lackluster.

As things stand, Gabon will take first place in the group.

1. 45(plus)

Gabon defeated Morocco 1-0.

Boupendza receives a yellow card for kicking the ball away.

