Gabriel Barbosa makes loan switch to Flamengo permanent in £14m move from Inter Milan

Flamengo will hold on to loan signing Gabriel Barbosa after the prolific striker agreed a permanent deal from Italian side Inter Milan, the player and the Brazilian club said on Tuesday.

Barbosa, who scored both the goals that helped Flamengo beat River Plate 2-1 and win the Copa Libertadores in November, signed a reported five-year deal for around £14million.

‘If it’s for the good of the (Flamengo) nation, I’ll stay,’ the 23-year-old Barbosa said on Instagram.

The former Santos player was the top goalscorer in both the Libertadores and Brazil’s first division last year and a key player in Flamengo’s most successful season since Brazilian great Zico played for the club in the early 1980s.

Barbosa moved on loan to Flamengo in January 2019, his third of such spells away from Inter Milan since joining in 2016.

He scored 43 times in 59 appearances last season and featured in the Club World Cup final defeat by Liverpool last month.