Gabriel fights off a masked robber, Sterling is ‘extremely attracted’ to a move to Arsenal, and Saka’s injury puts him in doubt

Gabriel fights off a masked robber, Sterling ‘extremely attracted’ to a move to Arsenal, Saka INJURY doubt

Gabriel, who stars in the TV show GUNNERS, had to fight off masked thieves who tried to steal his car, according to reports.

Before fighting the robbers in his own garage, the 23-year-old defender handed over a watch and the keys to his £45,000 Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling is said to find the prospect of joining Arsenal “extremely appealing.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is a major doubt for Sunday’s match against Manchester United after suffering an injury over the weekend.

The England captain, on the other hand, is not expected to be out for a long time.

Please see the list below for all of the most recent updates…

GAB HORROR is a horror film directed by GAB HORROR

A baseball bat-wielding robber attempted to steal Arsenal star Gabriel’s car from his garage.

As the footballer exited his Mercedes, a pair of thieves followed him and his friend home, demanding his keys, phone, and watch.

The hooded robber, Abderaham Muse, lunged at the Brazilian with the silver bat in shocking CCTV footage.

However, the Gunners star jabbed him in the face before wrestling and grabbing his hat, causing the robber to flee with his accomplice.

They sped past a third gang member, who was in charge of keeping the electronic gates outside the house open.

Muse, 26, was sentenced to five years in prison last month after police used DNA from a hat that had fallen off during the scuffle to link him to the robbery in August.

‘IDOL’ stands for “Idol of the Year.”

Gabriel Martinelli will be hoping that his goal against Newcastle at the weekend earns him a starting spot for Arsenal’s match against Manchester United on Thursday.

If it does, the 20-year-old will face Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he has previously referred to as his “idol.”

“My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo,” Martinelli said in 2020, according to football.london.

“I admire him greatly for his willpower, the way he works, and everything… for the individual and collective awards he has received.”

“He is a man who refuses to conform and is always seeking more.”

That is my goal for myself: to always be conquering new challenges.

He serves as an example.”

THE FOURTH BATTLE

Ex-Premier League striker Neil Lennon is still doubtful about Arsenal’s ability to secure the fourth and final Champions League spot.

He also has doubts about Manchester United, believing that Leicester can go one better this season.

“[Ralf] Rangnick is an experienced manager, Mikel [Arteta] isn’t,” Lennon said to Express Sport.

“Arsenal have spent a lot of money, and they’re finally starting to find their stride.

“Brendan is going to want to be a part of it…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]