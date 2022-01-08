Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City and his pregnant girlfriend were forced to deny reports that they had broken up in defiant Instagram posts.

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City and his pregnant girlfriend have defied reports that they have split in defiant Instagram posts.

MANCHESTER CITY striker Gabriel Jesus and his pregnant girlfriend have debunked reports that they have broken up by cuddling up to each other and saying, “We’re fine.”

Despite the fact that pretty influencer Raiane Lima is expecting their first child, well-known Brazilian journalist Leo Dias said on Friday that he had been told by sources close to the couple that they had called it quits.

The footballer and his partner, on the other hand, took less than 24 hours to deny any rift, posting matching social media photos to prove they were still very much together.

One of them, which they both shared on Instagram, showed Jesus encircling Raiane with his arms, with the words ‘My love’ and a heart emoticon underneath.

“We’ve never broken up and we’re doing fine,” they wrote alongside a second photo of them lying on their bed in another response to the split claims.

Raiane, 21, also shared a photo of herself stroking her baby bump, captioning it, “Mummy loves you a lot.”

After they were seen boarding his private jet in Brazil to return to Rio de Janeiro from her native city, the stunning Brazilian confirmed she was dating Jesus, who is 24 years old.

The footballer had traveled to Serra Telhada in the state of Pernambuco’s north-east to invest in short-distance sprinting horses.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Raiane also denied claims that she was romancing a local politician when she met the striker around the same time.

Rodrigo Novaes, a married Pernambuco state MP and tourism minister, was linked to her in the local press in her homeland at the time.

She, on the other hand, was enraged by reports that they had a fling and that she was only 18 years old.

“I just want to clear up a few things that gossip sites have been saying,” the pretty Brazilian said when she confirmed she was dating Brazilian international Jesus.

“First and foremost, I am 20 years old and have been over-age for quite some time.

“Second, when I first met Gabriel, I wasn’t dating anyone.”

“Yes, we are in a relationship right now, but that is something that only we are concerned about.”

“Anything said other than that is gossip and cruelty.”

Gabriel made the announcement that he was expecting his first child at the end of September last year, after scoring the game-winning goal in a 1-0 away win over Chelsea.

“What a day! Very happy for this goal, this very important win for us, and for the wonderful news,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with his thumb in his mouth looking up at the sky.

“I’m pregnant with my first child.”

A joyous occasion…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.