Gabriel loses his head, but Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey shine in a tense defeat for Arsenal.

In a tense defeat, Gabriel loses his head, but Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey shine.

Despite losing, Arsenal put in a strong showing at the Emirates Stadium, going head to head with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The tense encounter may have jolted some awake from their New Year’s Day slumbers, as the Gunners demonstrated that they are no longer a walkover for teams like Pep Guardiola’s.

Mikel Arteta, who was unable to play due to Covid-19, will have watched on proudly from home as his team produced nearly an hour of brilliant, energetic football to lead City – before a bizarre sequence of events saw Riyad Mahrez equalize from the penalty spot, and Gabriel Magalhaes sent off just two minutes later.

Here’s how SunSport’s Etienne Fermie rated each performer after ten-man Arsenal were left heartbroken by a stoppage time Rodri winner.

Ruben Dias was almost caught flapping at an early cross, but he missed the target.

The England international was then left helpless for Rodri’s late winner.

When attacked by Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, the Japanese star was a welcome return for the Gunners and wasn’t afraid to get physical.

Takehiro Tomiyasu used his defensive prowess to thwart City for the most part, while also supplying one or two decent crosses.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

From the back, the defender provided some excellent distribution, most notably clipping an impressive lofted pass in-behind.

Even when his team was down a man, he remained mostly calm under pressure.

Early on, he made a good intervention to stop Sterling, and he looked at ease in the first half.

After losing his cool after City’s equalizer, he was booked for dissent before clumsily clattering Gabriel Jesus on the half-way line, earning him a second yellow and sending him off in the 60th minute, costing his team the game.

For Arsenal’s first goal, he slid a clever pass to Bukayo Saka.

Scot, as usual, was on hand to scurry down the left flank and cause havoc.

All afternoon, I stood up to Riyad Mahrez, the elusive Riyad Mahrez.

Before playing Gabriel Martinelli, I conjured a brilliant nutmeg on Bernardo Silva.

Ghanaian was everywhere, making crucial interceptions and arguably his best performance for Arsenal.

During the 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in August, Switzerland’s former captain was sent off in disgrace.

But things were looking up until he fouled Silva in the penalty area, for which he was booked, and Mahrez equalized from the spot.

Slid the ball past Ederson to give Arsenal the lead in the 31st minute.

Saka, an England international, was a constant threat down the right flank, giving Nathan Ake fits.

Not for dissent, but for dissent.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.