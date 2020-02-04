Gabriel Martinelli reveals Arsenal blocked him from playing for Brazil Under 23s

Rising star Gabriel Martinelli has revealed that Arsenal prevented him from playing for Brazil’s Under 23s.

Martinelli has been a shining light for the Gunners this season in what has been an extremely difficult campaign – scoring 10 goals in all competitions, including a fantastic solo goal against Chelsea.

His brilliant displays have inevitable led him to attracting interest from the Brazil national team, and he has since admitted he was called up to play in a pre-Olympic tournament between January 18 and February 9.

‘I said that if it was up to me I would play,’ Martinelli told UOL. ‘But we knew it would be difficult. It was a time when I was starter at Arsenal, and people preferred not to let me go.

‘He (Brazil general coordinator Juninho Paulista) already called me, spoke to me and congratulated me on what I’m doing. I haven’t been called up yet, but I’m very calm about it.

‘We talked a little after he went to the national team. He called me, said that this was the opportunity of my life, that I should give my best because things would go well.

‘He was a fundamental guy in the four years that I spent at Ituano.’

The 18-year-old is also eligible to play for Italy through his father’s side of the family and no decision has yet been made on who he will eventually represent, having not picked up a senior cap just yet.

Martinelli recently became the first teenager to score 10 goals in a single season for the Gunners since Nicolas Anelka over 20 years ago.