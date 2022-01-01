Gabriel was sent off against Manchester City in a similar fashion to when he was sent off against Southampton last season.

ARSENAL defender Gabriel was dismissed against Manchester City in a similar fashion to his dismissal against Southampton in a 1-1 draw last season.

After receiving two quick bookable offences in the 2-1 loss to the Citizens, the Brazilian defender was sent off.

After Bernardo Silva’s controversial penalty, Gabriel received his first caution for making a remark to referee Stuart Attwell.

After bringing down Gabriel Jesus on the halfway line just before the hour mark, he received his second yellow card just two minutes later.

Rio Ferdinand, a BT Sport pundit, was enraged by the 24-year-old’s needless foul, calling him “stupid, immature, and petulant.”

Joleon Lescott, a former Citizens player, said he wasn’t surprised by his early bath because he has previously witnessed him lose his head.

In December 2020, the ex-Lille ace was sent off at the Emirates against the Saints in a red that was almost identical to his on Saturday afternoon.

Gabriel received two yellow cards in quick succession, just like he did against City, except this time they were four minutes apart.

And, like his dismissal against City, he was shown his red card in the 62nd minute.

Not only that, but the second and third yellow cards were frighteningly similar in appearance.

Gabriel fouled Jesus after he collided with his fellow countryman just past the center circle.

Theo Walcott was hauled down in the Saints’ 0-0 draw as he spun Gabriel just past the halfway line.

Both incidents happened during a 1-1 draw for Arsenal.

Gabriel took to social media following Arsenal’s disappointing but valiant loss to City, declaring that he would DIE for the Gunners.

“Hard to accept, but only God knows everything! Proud to be a part of this team!!! Amazing spirit!” he wrote on Twitter.

“We will continue to work together and fight until the end!! I will run until I die for this team!! Let’s keep improving in 2022!!!”

