ARSENAL defender Gabriel was sent off against Manchester City, much like he was last season in a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

In the 2-1 loss to the Citizens, the Brazilian defender was sent off after two quick bookable offences.

Following Bernardo Silva’s controversial penalty, Gabriel received his first yellow card for a remark to referee Stuart Attwell.

He received his second yellow card just two minutes after bringing down Gabriel Jesus on the halfway line shortly before the hour mark.

Rio Ferdinand, a BT Sport pundit, called the 24-year-old “stupid, immature, and petulant” for his needless foul.

Former Citizens player Joleon Lescott said his early bath didn’t surprise him because he’d seen him lose his head before.

In a red that was almost identical to his on Saturday afternoon, the ex-Lille ace was sent off against the Saints at the Emirates in December 2020.

Gabriel was booked twice in a row, just like he was against City, but this time the bookings were four minutes apart.

He was shown his red card in the 62nd minute, just like when he was dismissed against City.

Not only that, but the second and third yellow cards were dealt in eerily similar ways.

After Jesus collided with a fellow countryman just past the center circle, Gabriel fouled him.

In the Saints’ draw, Theo Walcott was hauled down just past the halfway line.

Both incidents occurred during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw.

Following Arsenal’s disappointing but valiant loss to City, Gabriel took to social media to declare that he would DIE for the Gunners.

He tweeted, “Hard to accept, but only God knows everything!”

“I’m honored to be a part of this group!!! What an incredible spirit!”

“We’ll keep working together and fighting until the end!! I’ll run until I die for this team!! Let’s keep getting better in 2022!!!”

