Gabriel was sent off for Arsenal against Man City after making a ‘comment to referee’ and NOT scuffing the penalty spot on the first yellow card.

Arsenal’s Gabriel was sent off against Man City after receiving his first yellow card for making a ‘comment to referee’ and NOT scuffing the penalty spot.

ARSENAL defender Gabriel was dismissed after receiving two yellow cards in the space of three minutes, one of which was for a ‘comment’ to referee Stuart Atwell.

After Granit Xhaka brought down Bernardo Silva to give the defending Premier League champions a penalty kick, it appeared the Gunners centre-back would receive his first booking for messing up the penalty spot.

However, Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg, who was filling in for Mikel Arteta, who was out due to Covid, later confirmed it was due to a remark made by the defender to Attwell.

“He [Gabriel] said something to the referee,” Stuivenberg explained.

A common remark.

The players agreed, and he issued a yellow card.”

The penalty was then dispatched by Riyad Mahrez, canceling out Bukayo Saka’s opener.

Gabriel’s situation would quickly deteriorate when he was given his marching orders.

Gabriel Jesus turned the Arsenal player in the middle of the pitch after a long punt downfield from Man City keeper Ederson.

But he was blocked in a cynical manner before he could get away from Gabriel.

Official Attwell had no choice but to re-book the Arsenal defender and issue a red card.

“Stupid, immature, petulant,” Ferdinand said of the two yellows before it was revealed that Gabriel’s first caution was the result of dissent.

“You commit a foul like that right after that incident, and you’re in disbelief.”

Ferdinand also thinks the second yellow was “even more stupid” than the first.

Gabriel Martinelli missed an open goal sitter for Arsenal after Nathan Ake cleared Aymeric Laporte’s misjudged header off the line in the time between Gabriel’s two bookings.

The Gunners went from having a chance to go 2-1 up to being a man down with the score still level in a flash after Gabriel was sent off.

Rodri scored a stoppage time winner to give City a 2-1 win.

Soon after the half-hour mark, Saka swept home from the edge of the area to give Arsenal the lead.

The hosts put in a fantastic first half performance, causing City numerous problems in the final third.

But City got back into the game thanks to Mahrez’s penalty, which was awarded after Xhaka tripped and grabbed Silva’s shirt.

Rodri bundled home the winner from close range in added time to give Arsenal a share of the spoils.

The victory puts City 11 points ahead of second-placed Chelsea in the Premier League…

