Gael Monfils could be the biggest beneficiary of Novak Djokovic’s absence from the Australian Open – what a story that would be.

Monfils had a rough patch on the ATP Tour, but he’s back in form heading into the third round of the Australian Open.

When it comes to pushing the limits, defying age, and redefining when a player has reached their peak, there are a few names that stand out in tennis.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer are the obvious examples, both of whom have won grand slams in their mid-to-late 30s and are now determined to return from injuries and continue playing at the age of 40.

Venus Williams, 41, has refrained from announcing her retirement, and Rafael Nadal, 35, could be the most difficult opponent for the younger players at the Australian Open.

After defeating Alexander Bublik 6-1 6-0 6-4 in the final match on Margaret Court Arena, the 35-year-old Frenchman advanced to the third round.

Monfils has long been one of the most entertaining players on Tour, and while the tweeners, diving shots, and slam-dunk smashes were all on display on Wednesday, there was also a calmness to his performance that suggested he is serious about his game.

Given that he won the Adelaide International earlier this month, his form in Melbourne is unsurprising, though a deep run at the Australian Open would have been laughed at in mid-2020.

On the ATP Tour, Monfils had been having a rough time.

He lost four first-round matches after the tennis season resumed in 2020, and he didn’t win again until May of the following year, after losing his opener in three more events.

After his first victory of 2021, his results didn’t improve much, and it wasn’t until August that he reached his first quarter-final of the year in Toronto.

A run to the semi-finals in Metz and the final in Sofia proved that his poor form was only temporary, and now Monfils’ true class has people wondering how far he can go at the Australian Open.

“I’ve had a difficult time, but I’m feeling great and strong.”

“I’m back,” he said after defeating Bublik.

Monfils’ next opponent will be No. 16 in the third round.

