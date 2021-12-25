Galatasaray beat Antalyaspor to end their Turkish league drought.

Galatasaray defeated Antalyaspor to end their Turkish league drought.

The Lions win 2-0 in Istanbul, ending a seven-week winless streak in the Spor Toto Super Lig.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Galatasaray beat Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 in a Spor Toto Super Lig match on Saturday to end a nearly two-month winless streak.

Between November and January, the Lions were without a win.

Dec. 7 and Dec.

Istanbul has failed to win any of its seven domestic league matches during this period.

On October 1st,

Galatasaray defeated Gaziantep FK 2-0 in Istanbul on December 31, marking the Lions’ final victory in the Super Lig.

Galatasaray has suffered three defeats and four draws so far this season.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, ended their poor run with a 2-0 home win over Antalyaspor in Istanbul’s Nef Stadium.

Sofiane Feghouli, an Algerian winger for Galatasaray, scored the game’s first goal on a counter attack near the end of the first half.

The ball was in the hands of Feghouli, who had entered the area undetected.

Then he hit a right-footed shot past Antalyaspor goalkeeper Ruud Boffin.

Kerem Akturkoglu, a Turkish teammate, assisted Feghouli.

In the first half, Galatasaray took a 1-0 lead.

The Lions doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Akturkoglu curled in a spectacular goal from outside the area.

Galatasaray climbed to eighth place in the Super Lig standings with a 2-0 victory.

In 19 games, Istanbul collected 27 points.

Antalyaspor is currently ranked 14th in the Turkish Super League with 22 points.

Galatasaray will play GZT Giresunspor at home in their next match on January.

8th, 2022

After Monday’s matches, the Super Lig will have reached its halfway point.