Galatasaray begin the second half of the season with a defeat at home.

Galatasaray began the second half of the season with a 1-0 loss at home to GZT Giresunspor in the Turkish Super Lig’s round 20 game on Saturday.

Magomed Suleymanov’s early goal in the 11th minute helped Giresunspor defeat The Lions.

In their last nine Turkish Super Lig games, the Yellow Reds have only won one.

Galatasaray are 10th in the Super Lig standings with 27 points, 22 points behind leaders Trabzonspor, and Giresunspor are 13th with 25 points.

Result from Saturday:

Fatih Karagumruk, Gaziantep FK-VavaCars: 3-1

Medipol Basaksehir-Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-1

3-1 Kasimpasa-Atakas Hatayspor

