Galatasaray loses 1-3 to Kasimpasa, their third loss in a row in the Super Lig.

Manager Domenec Torrent has lost his first two games in charge of the Lions.

ANKARA (Ankara)

In a Turkish Super Lig match from week 22, Galatasaray lost 1-3 to Kasimpasa.

In the 39th minute, Halil Dervisoglu gave the Lions the lead at Nef Stadium.

In the 47th minute, just before the halftime break, former Galatasaray player Ryan Donk equalized.

In the 60th minute, Kasimpasa’s Umut Bozok made it 2-1, and Kevin Varga made it 3-1 in the 93rd minute.

With 27 points, Galatasaray is in 13th place in the Super Lig, while Kasimpasa is in 17th place with 21 points.

– Results from Thursday:

6-0 Aytemiz Alanyaspor vs. Atakas Hatayspor

Caykur Rizespor drew 2-1 with Fraport TAV Antalyaspor.

1-3, Galatasaray-Kasimpasa