Galatasaray will look to bounce back when they face Trabzonspor at home in the Super Lig.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Galatasaray will look for a morale-boosting win against Trabzonspor on Sunday in order to end their poor form in the Turkish Super Lig.

Atilla Karaoglan will officiate on Galatasaray’s home ground at Nef stadium in the most anticipated match of week 23 at 7 p.m. local time.

The Lions are currently in 13th place after winning seven and losing nine games.

If Istanbul loses, they may find themselves in the relegation zone by the end of matchday 23.

Galatasaray had only one win in their previous 11 games, with their most recent victory coming against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the 19th week.

Trabzonspor, the Super Lig leaders, has had an incredible season, winning 15 of their 22 matches and scoring 51 points.

Trabzonspor want to close the gap on their nearest rivals in the Spor Toto Super Lig to double digits.

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor are in second place with 42 points, but they have a game in hand over the team from Turkiye’s central.

Last week, however, the Black Sea club drew for the second time in the league, drawing 1-1 with GZT Giresunspor.

Fixtures in Week 23

Weekend:

Besiktas – Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor

Fenerbahce Fener Demir Grup Sivasspor

Fatih Karagumruk, Adana Demirspor – VavaCars

Goztepe: Medipol Başaksehir:

Today is Sunday:

Yukatel Kayserispor-Kasimpasa

Caykur Rizespor – Atakas Hatayspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Altay

Aytemiz Alanyaspor (GZT Giresunspor) vs. GZT Giresunspor (GZT Giresunspor).

Gaziantep FK vs Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Trabzonspor-Galatasaray

