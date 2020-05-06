Galaxy closes the doors of America to Jonathan Dos Santos

Jonathan Dos Santos and América have made clear their interest on constant occasions so that the Mexican team reaches the coffers of the Coapa team. This possibility has increased since his older brother Giovani signed with the Mexico City club, but now Dennis Te Kloese, general manager of LA Galaxy, made it clear that they will not make things easy for the Azulcrema team to take their captain.

“The truth would be something personal for Jonhatan if he wanted us to listen to America, on the part of the club and personally, as a professional theme, I would like him to be around for a long time, he is a very important player for the team, not for nothing is he the captain “, he explained to ESPN.

“He has already invested a lot of time here in the Galaxy and is very fond of the fans to let it go that easily, he still has a contract which is something very important and We hope to see the best version of Jonathan not only this year, but also the next ones “, sentenced the former director of national teams of Mexico.

Despite the fact that Te Kloese does not intend for Jona to emigrate to the Mexican club, he is aware that Dos Santos is struck by leaving, since the family history, “starting with his father”, is on the side of America.

Promotions

“I think it is understandable. His family, starting with his dad, has a long history in the club and I think the fact that Giovani is there is something very positive for his family, the fact that Jona expresses his love for America It seems quite good to me, for example I like Ajax, but that does not mean that I will go to work at Ajax just like that, here I have work with the Galaxy, I like Ajax, but here I work, I have a contract here, here I have to do my best and do a good job here at Galaxy and it’s the same thing we expect from Jonathan “, said.

Jhona wants to retire in the Galaxy

During the last days of January, the LA Galaxy captain reaffirmed his love for America, but also stated that “He doesn’t think they need him at the Mexican club”, this coupled with his intention to retire in the American team.

“No, in the end it wasn’t me, in the end it was speculation from the press, no, in the end people know that the club of my dreams is America, my brother is playing there, my dad also played in America, it’s true which is one of the teams that I would always like to play but As I say, I have a current contract with Los Angeles, I am still very happy here and as I say, I hope I retire in LA, I am happy here “.