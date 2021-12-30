Gallas, a former Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham defender, does not include Van Dijk in his top two defenders in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea defender William Gallas believes VIRGIL VAN DIJK is not the best defender in the Premier League.

When asked who the best defenders in the Premier League are, the 44-year-old created quite a stir with his selection of players.

While many would argue that Van Dijk is the best, the Frenchman disagrees, claiming that Thiago Silva and Ruben Dias are the best.

“I’ll talk about two players,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

I’m going to talk about Thiago Silva because he’s always on the lookout for a competitive advantage.

“I think what he’s doing for Chelsea is fantastic.”

“As you are aware, playing in the Premier League is not easy; it is a very physical sport.”

“That defence is led by Thiago Silva, who is 36 years old.

He’s mature and has a lot of experience.

“That’s why players like Rudiger and Chalobah feel safe when they’re on the pitch with Thiago Silva.”

“Thriago Silva, with his experience, bears all of the weight on his shoulder.

“Thiago Silva is one of the best Premier League defenders.”

Thomas Tuchel has relied on the Brazilian centre back since his arrival at Chelsea in 2020.

He’s played 55 times for the Blues so far, scoring four goals and assisting twice.

Gallas has been impressed by Silva, but he has also been impressed by Manchester City’s Dias.

“You have Ruben Dias at Man City as well,” he added.

“He is a very strong and considerate defender who does not commit many fouls.”

“That is always good in his position; that is how he communicates with his team.”

“He doesn’t say much, but he doesn’t have to, and he looks strong,” says the narrator.

The 24-year-old joined City last season and has made a strong impression since then.

He was not only a member of the winning 202021 Premier League team, but he was also named Player of the Season and Football Writer’s Player of the Year.