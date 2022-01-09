Games in the EuroLeague Round 19 have been halted due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 has forced the suspension of EuroLeague Round 19 games.

The EuroLeague has suspended all Round 19 games following the announcement by ALBA Berlin that 11 of their players have tested positive for COVID-19.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced late Thursday that the Round 19 EuroLeague games on Thursday and Friday have been canceled due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended several games, but ALBA Berlin and Zenit St. Petersburg were able to resume play.

Following the announcement on Thursday by St. Petersburg that several members of their squad had tested positive for COVID-19, the EuroLeague decided to postpone all Round 19 games.

If there are available dates, each game can be rescheduled up to three times under the special COVID-19 regulations.

EuroLeague also stated that they will work with the affected teams to determine the best options for rescheduling the games, and that alternate dates will be announced on EuroLeague Basketball’s official platforms.