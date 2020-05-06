Gareth Bale admits interest in MLS switch

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has said he would “definitely be interested” in playing in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the future, local media reported on Friday.

The Wales star, who has a contract at the Bernabeu until 2022, came close to leaving the club last summer before a move to China broke down.

“I really like MLS,” Bale said. “It’s grown so much over the years. When we come over and play in pre-season, the games are difficult. The standard is a lot better. All the clubs are improving, the facilities are improving, the stadiums are improving.”

“It’s a league that’s on the up and still rising, and I think a lot more players want to come over to America now to play. I’d definitely be interested in it,” he added.

Bale has endured a difficult season, struggling with injuries and at times, being left out of the squad completely by coach Zinedine Zidane, scoring just two goals in 14 league appearances.