Gareth Bale names Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he’s ever played with in a Tottenham five-a-side team.

In his ideal Tottenham five-a-side team, Gareth Bale selected Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

The Welshman chose almost exclusively Spurs players with whom he played during the 2020-21 season, but Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best of them all.

Bale spent last season on loan from Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur.

During his first spell at White Hart Lane, the four-time Champions League winner played alongside Luka Modric and Rafael van der Vaart.

However, when asked for his best Spurs team during a Twitch Qandamp;A, Bale, who originally chose himself in his dream team, snubbed both of them.

“I’d start Hugo [Lloris] in goal because he’s the best I’ve seen in a Tottenham shirt,” he said.

“At the back, I’d go with Ledley King simply because he’s the king and the best centre-back I’ve ever seen.”

I’d put Harry up front because of the number of goals he’s scored and the fact that he’s a fantastic player.

Then I’d go…actually, I’d take myself out and put Tanguy in.

“He would have been the best in the world if it hadn’t been for injuries.”

Then I’d go with Sonny by his side.

“Three attackers.”

Tanguy Ndombele was chosen by Joe Rodon, prompting the presenter to question Bale about why he didn’t choose the Frenchman or Moussa Dembele.

“I only have five, and I’m loyal to Sonny and H, and I have to see them tomorrow,” he responded.

“Actually, I’d remove myself and replace Tanguy.”

“I’ll be in charge.”

In another part of the interview, Bale singled out Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he’s ever played with, overshadowing the rest of his Spurs teammates.

“Cristiano Ronaldo,” he added.

For me, it’s all about how many goals he scores and how many titles we’ve won together.

“I believe he is one of the greatest football players of all time.”

I’m going to have to say him.”