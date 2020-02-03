Gareth Bale targets FIFA eClub World Cup as he launches his own online gaming team 

Gareth Bale has announced that he will be venturing into the world of eSports after unveiling his new team called Ellevens Esports.

The Welshman co-owns the eSports franchise along with 38 Entertainment Group, with the team founded by investor Jonathan Kark and former footballer Larry Cohen.

And Bale isn’t waiting around either after announcing on Twitter that his new team will make their debut at the FIFA eClub World Cup in Milan this week.

Welcome to Ellevens, my new team! Follow @ellevensesports 🎮 for all updates #TimeToPlay pic.twitter.com/RbGduKfNYH

The 30-year-old invited gamers from around the world to participate in a talent hunt where they would be given a chance to sign a professional contract with Ellevens Esports.

‘There are similarities between football and eSports in that it takes real dedication and sacrifice to reach the top of your game,’ Bale said in a statement.

The announcement on Monday saw fans joke that Bale would be putting his new business venture ahead of his current club Real Madrid, referencing the fact that he celebrated a Wales’ Euro 2020 qualification last November with a banner that read: ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.’

The banner incensed Real fans and the Spanish media, who continued to question Bale’s priorities and allegiance to the club.

However, the opportunity to move into eSports seems to be a sensible one given the exponential growth of the sport.

Prize money in eSports has grown in recent years and last year American teenager Kyle Giersdorf won over £2.3million ($3m) after taking the top prize in a Fortnite tournament – more than the prize money on offer at Wimbledon or the Masters.

With that being said, Bale isn’t the first footballer to venture into the sport.

Leicester City full back Christian Fuchs became the first Premier League star to launch his own team, NoFuchsGiven, in 2018.

Along with Fuchs, Arsenal star Mesut Ozil launched his own team while footballing legend Ruud Gullit also jumped on the eSports bandwagon.

Fuchs said last year: ‘The appeal of eSports is a part of everyday life now. Fortnite and FIFA are spoken about in the same way as we talk about football and rugby.

‘[Fortnite streamer] Ninja is as big a star as Messi and Ronaldo, so I’ve realised how professional and competitive [professional gamers]are, just like I am with everything I do.’

Apart from FIFA, Bale’s Ellevens also plan to expand to other eSports multiplayer platforms such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite and Rocket League.

The FIFA eClub World Cup will offer a total prize pool of £76,000 ($100,000) and a chance to earn Global Series Rankings points that will help players qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup in July.