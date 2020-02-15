Gareth Bale wanted to make Chinese football great after an offer impossible to refuse

Gareth Bale was determined to ‘make Chinese football great’ after receiving a lucrative offer from an unnamed team, according to his agent.

The Wales international appeared set to depart Real Madrid in the summer, only for the club to reject the big money bid despite Zinedine Zidane’s willingness to allow Bale to leave.

And Jonathan Barnett admitted that even though Bale did have his heart set on a move to Asia, the rumoured Tottenham target is now likely to remain at the Bernabeu this year.

The winger, who is out of contract in 2022, was presented with another avenue of escape from Madrid by a club from the Chinese Super League – only for Real to rebuff the approach.

Barnett told AS: ‘He got an offer that was impossible to refuse. But Real Madrid wouldn’t sell him. They [the Chinese club]couldn’t pay what Madrid wanted.

‘He wanted to create a legacy. He wanted to bring Chinese football up. He had a vision that he could make Chinese football great. He’s won everything that he can win, and he’s done it many times.

‘It was to create a legacy, his name, to be the first great player to go to China. But it wasn’t to be… And the money was special too. It would have made him the highest paid player on Earth.

‘He’s not interested in going anywhere. China was a completely different thing. He plays for Real Madrid, you know.’

Tottenham are believed to have entered negotiations with Real Madrid over a shock return for Bale, although the deal collapsed with the 30-year-old unwilling to take a pay cut in order to force through the move.

But Barnett believes that a return to the Premier League is now unlikely, with Bale’s experiences in Madrid likely to ensure the Welshman will opt for a similarly lavish lifestyle as part of his next career move.

He added: ‘It’s what his lifestyle wants. He loves Madrid. His children have been there since they were babies, they speak Spanish, believe it or not. The whole lifestyle is fantastic.

‘I was there two days ago in Madrid, it was 15 degrees, beautiful. Here it’s freezing cold. If you’re one of the greatest footballers to have ever played, why do you want to…’

Bale was forced to watch from the stands as Real were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad earlier this week, with the divisive superstar leaving the stadium eight minutes before the end of the clash.

But despite the tense relationship between Bale and the club’s fanbase, Barnett defended his client.

‘He wants to avoid traffic, he wants to get home. He’s not in the squad and he wants to go home,’ he told AS.

‘You can’t kill him for that. They lost and he was very upset.’