Gareth Bale’s agent DENIES he will be returning to Tottenham today

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has rubbished the suggestion the Real Madrid superstar could join Tottenham on deadline day.

Reports emerged on Friday morning that Bale was in talks to return to Spurs but nothing will come of negotiations regarding the 30-year-old in this window.

Bale is contracted to Real until 2022 and being paid £500,000 per week, which would always pose a problem for Tottenham.

Sportsmail contacted Barnett about the possibility of Bale moving and his response was: ‘one word: c**p’

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reportedly travelled to Madrid for talks with his Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez to discuss a deal for the 30-year-old, according to The Times.

It was reported that Levy went to Perez to discuss the sale of Christian Eriksen before he moved to Inter Milan.

But it was during that conversation that Levy expressed Tottenham’s desire to re-sign their former star, who left the club in 2013 for what was then a world-record transfer of £86million.

Tottenham know they cannot get anywhere near matching the forward’s current salary and talks reportedly centred around structuring a deal with Real to satisfy all parties.

But the vast finances involved means it is increasingly unlikely Tottenham can pull off what would undoubtedly be the most sensational deal of the January transfer window.

Madrid boss Zidane insists he does not see Bale, who trained with Los Blancos on Friday, going anywhere in January.

Zidane said on Friday during his press conference: ‘Gareth is here with us and I am counting on him. I am not contemplating this possibility.’

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is also still keen to sign a centre-forward before Friday’s deadline as he looks to replace Harry Kane, who is missing until April though injury.

Their protracted loan move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek fell through in the final 24 hours of the transfer window as Spurs missed out on the Poland international to their former hero Jurgen Klinsmann, who is manager of Hertha Berlin.