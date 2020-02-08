Gareth Bale’s agent insists he will be at Real Madrid for ‘at least another two years’

Gareth Bale is determined to see out the final two years of his Real Madrid contract, according to the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett.

The winger was the subject of interest from former club Tottenham during January, but the move reportedly ended as Spurs could not match his financial demands.

Bale watched on from the stands as his side fell to a shock Copa del Rey exit to Real Sociedad, before leaving eight minutes from the end of the match.

Barnett told Cuatro: ‘He’ll be there for at least another two years so there’s nothing to worry about.’

He added that Bale is ‘fine, he’s very happy with life and everything’s very good.’

He said: ‘I think it’s other people worrying.

‘I think Mr Zidane and Mr Bale have a very good relationship now. It’s fine.’

Bale has made just 15 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, finding the net three times but finding himself in and out of the side.

Since moving to the Bernabeu in 2013, Bale has won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, four Champions League crowns and one supercopa.

The 30-year-old will also be heading to Euro 2020 this summer with Wales after helping his country qualify.