Gareth Bale’s agent insists Real Madrid fans can’t ‘kill’ winger for leaving the Bernabeu early

Gareth Bale’s agent has defended the Welsh star after Real Madrid fans were angered by the winger leaving the Bernabeu with 10 minutes to go during their 4-3 defeat to Real Sociedad.

The 30-year-old was left out of the Madrid squad completely for the Copa del Rey clash, and watched on from the stands as the LaLiga leaders were knocked out.

Bale was spotted in his car leaving the ground with eight minutes still to play, missing Nacho’s injury time goal and a late red card.

‘He wants to avoid traffic, he wants to get home. He’s not in the squad and he wants to go home,’ Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett told AS.

‘You can’t kill him for that. They lost and he was very upset.’

Bale’s relationship with Madrid fans is showing no signs of repairing, with the winger also out of favour with boss Zinedine Zidane.

He has only managed 12 LaLiga appearances in another injury-hit season, but was left out for clashes against Real Zaragoza, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad through Zidane’s own decisions.

After a failed attempt to offload Bale, Zidane put his faith in the winger, but their relationship has soured again.

According to Marca, the legendary Frenchman is now also unimpressed with Bale’s efforts on the training pitch, which could prolong his spell out of the sidelines.