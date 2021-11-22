Gareth Southgate faces a difficult decision before the World Cup: Trent Alexander-Arnold or Reece James.

Gareth Southgate must choose between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James before the World Cup.

Both are among the best players in the Premier League, but they are vying for the same spot in England’s starting lineup.

We can all agree that the Steven Gerrard vs. Frank Lampard debate has reached its conclusion, and it is past time for a new debate to focus on two England positional rivals.

It’s now your turn, TrentAlexander-Arnold and Reece James.

The baton has now been passed to the next person in line.

If Liverpool looked like a team looking to make a statement against Arsenal after title rivals Chelsea had cruised to victory in Leicester, Alexander-Arnold looked like a player looking to steal James’ thunder after his right-back added another assist at the King Power.

James’ assist – a square pass to N’Golo Kante, who waltzed forward before smashing a drive into the net – gave him eight Premier League goals this season, four assists and four goals.

The man-of-the-match award went to the ageless Thiago Silva, but James came close to beating him.

For at least a few hours, the Chelsea right-back dominated the debate over the best English right-back.

Alexander-Arnold had made his case by the end of the evening, following a sensational performance in Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal at Anfield.

Arsenal did a good job of containing their hosts at first, but once Liverpool upped their tempo, there was only one outcome.

Alexander-Arnold played a key role in turning the game around by advancing forward and pinning Arsenal’s rookie left-back Nuno Tavares deep within his own defensive third.

Shortly after Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp exchanged heated words, Alexander-Arnold roused the Anfield faithful by firing a left-footed missile towards goal that was magnificently tipped over by his international teammate Aaron Ramsdale.

For the Gunners, it was only a brief respite.

Moments later, Alexander-Arnold stood with his hands on his hips over a dead ball 15 yards from the touchline in Arsenal’s half.

The delivery, a devilish spinning cross that arced and curled through the air before reaching its intended target, was sent up by the left-handed signal.

To avoid Ramsdale’s despairing dive, Sadio Mane expertly headed it into the ground.

It was a typically beautiful free-kick from one of England’s best set-piece specialists.

