Gareth Southgate is determined to disprove critics in his Premier League job, but only after achieving England’s full potential.

Gareth Southgate is determined to disprove the critics in his Premier League job, but only after achieving England’s full potential.

GARETH SOUTHGATE has promised to disprove the critics who continue to label him a failure in the management of a football club.

Despite becoming England’s most successful manager in half a century, Southgate admits he is still irritated by suggestions that he will never be able to succeed as a Premier League manager after guiding Middlesbrough to relegation in 2009.

The 51-year-old was adamant that he will be successful at club level after signing a new three-year contract to lead the Three Lions into Euro 2024 and next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“There is the obvious challenge because people view my club management solely through the lens of relegation, and there is a part of you that wants to prove them wrong,” Southgate said.

“I’m sure there will come a time when I do that.”

It would be wrong, however, not to value working with a group that has put in a lot of effort to get to the point where they play with a distinct style and respond to our requests.

“You could step into something else before you bring those things to fruition, and there is potential for growth on the back of good results.”

“There is no need to rush.”

If I decided that was it in three years, I would still be 54 years old, with experience managing in one of the most stressful jobs in football and having played in some of the most important games in the world.

“Had I made that decision at the time, I would have had a lot of wonderful experiences.”

WILLIAM HILL BETTING SPECIAL – GET £50 IN FREE BETS

“However, I have no idea what I’ll be like in three years.”

I also don’t feel compelled to move on to other things.

“You want to work with the best players you can because you can challenge them more than a lower-level player.”

“As an international manager, there are aspects of club management that you would love to have — the ability to affect and influence players on a daily basis.”

“However, I was struck by the thought, ‘Why go when we know the team is still improving?'”

Southgate’s only job in club management was at Middlesbrough, and he had to get special permission to take the job because he was 35 and lacked coaching qualifications.

Boro were relegated after two mid-table top-flight finishes, and Southgate was fired a few months later after a major wage cut.

Despite leading England to the Euros final this summer and a World Cup semi-final in 2018, Southgate is rarely mentioned when it comes to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]