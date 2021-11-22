Gareth Southgate joins Stormzy, Samuel L Jackson, and Arsenal CEO Josh Kroenke in clapping along to Adele.

Fans are in stitches as Gareth Southgate, Stormzy, Samuel L Jackson, and Arsenal CEO Josh Kroenke clap along to Adele.

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, sparked outrage on social media after he was seen clapping along to Adele during an ITV concert special.

The 30-year-old singer was performing in An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium in front of a crowd of A-list celebrities.

With Gareth Southgate behind him and Samuel L Jackson next to him, Josh Kroenke is dancing to Adele.

Now that I’ve seen everything, I’m ready to move on to the next step

xG1zZ19jTw pic.twitter.com

One scene from the show, during which she performs Rolling in the Deep, has fans in stitches.

Southgate, who wore no emotion on his face, clapped along with Samuel L Jackson, Stormzy, and even Arsenal CEO Josk Kroenke.

David Tennant, Daniel Kuluuya, and Hannah Waddingham were among the celebrities who stood beside the group.

“Josh Kroenke dancing to Adele… with Gareth Southgate behind him and Samuel L Jackson next to him,” one user wrote on Twitter in response to the short video.

“I’ve seen everything now.”

“Southgate is looking for a replacement for Maguire,” one joked.

A third joked about Southgate’s reaction, saying, “His reaction is killing me.”

He doesn’t want to be there in the first place.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Southgate looks like he just got back from a game,” said a fourth.

“Gareth is as awkward as I would be,” one person said at the time.

“Samuel Jackson is cool, so I’ll just do what he does and clap!”

Southgate thanked Adele for her support during Euro 2020, and the 15-time Grammy winner shared a video of herself celebrating Harry Kane’s semi-final winner against Denmark.

“I loved watching you this summer,” Adele told Southgate.

“It was one of the best,” says the author.

“Thank you for your support,” he replied.

We saw you getting really into it in the videos.”

“Daniel Kuluuya,” she said when he asked who she would most like to collaborate with.

I’m not an actress, but I think you’re the best.

“I truly believe that.

I’m completely enthralled by you and your work.”

“And you, if you want to sign me as a footballer,” she added as she turned to Southgate.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]